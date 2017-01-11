Fred Kaplan Discusses the Russia Dossier and Rex Tillerson’s Confirmation Hearing

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Listen to Episode 657 of Slate’s The Gist:

Advertisement



In the Spiel, an analysis of President Obama’s farewell.

Today’s sponsor:

Policy Genius. Shop and compare all the top-rated life insurance companies in one place. Go to PolicyGenius.com today to save over 70 percent off other prices for life insurance.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.