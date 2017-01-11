Fred Kaplan Discusses the Russia Dossier and Rex Tillerson’s Confirmation Hearing

Twenty-Four Grueling Hours in Trumpland
Slate’s Fred Kaplan on Rex Tillerson’s hearing and the unverified dossier connecting Trump and Russia.
Listen to Episode 657 of Slate’s The Gist:
Between the shady unverified intelligence dossier, Trump’s strange press conference, and the Rex Tillerson hearings, this has been a head-spinning 24 hours. We called up Slate’s War Stories correspondent Fred Kaplan to make sense of it all. Kaplan is most recently the author of Dark Territory: The Secret History of Cyber War.
In the Spiel, an analysis of President Obama’s farewell.
