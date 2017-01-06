Marion Nestle on the New Peanut Guidelines

Unpacking Peanuts
Guidelines out this week say toddlers should be exposed to peanuts early. Marion Nestle on the new science of kids and allergies.
The National Institutes of Health used to have blanket advice for parents: Don’t give peanuts or peanut products to children under the age of 4. The result? Between 2003 and 2014, it seems likely more Americas were killed by bad advice about peanuts than by acts of terrorism. Why did it take so long to change these guidelines? Marion Nestle says we know very little about the science of food allergies. She’s the author of Food Politics.
In the Spiel, explaining hacking in a way even Donald Trump would understand.
