Eliot Cohen Thinks Donald Trump’s State Department Is Terrifying

Lambert / Getty Images

Listen to Episode 668 of Slate’s The Gist:

Advertisement



For the Spiel, more and more reasons to distrust Vladimir Putin.

Today’s sponsor:

Dunkin’ Donuts. Upgrade your day with DD Perks. Earn a free Dunkin’ Donuts beverage when you enroll by using promo code DDPODCAST, and speed past the line in-store with on-the-go ordering. Download the Dunkin’ app and enroll today.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.