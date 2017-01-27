Eliot Cohen Thinks Donald Trump’s State Department Is Terrifying

Yeah, We’re Scared Too
George W. Bush appointee Eliot Cohen told other conservatives to work with Trump’s State Department. One conversation changed his mind.
In one tweet, George W. Bush appointee Eliot Cohen became the face for anti-Trump conservatives: “After exchange with Trump transition team, changed my recommendation: stay away. They’re angry, arrogant, screaming ‘you LOST!’ Will be ugly.” With the news this week that senior State Department officials have resigned en masse, Cohen says there are reasons to be very worried about America’s role on the world stage. Cohen is the author of The Big Stick: The Limits of Soft Power and the Necessity of Military Force.
For the Spiel, more and more reasons to distrust Vladimir Putin.
