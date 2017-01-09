Dan Ariely on the Science of Meaningful Work

The Secret to Meaningful Work
Behavioral economist Dan Ariely mines his research for lessons on happiness, employment, and the folly of common sense.
Listen to Episode 655 of Slate’s The Gist:
Are millennials really less money-focused than their forebears were? Do the kings of finance obsess over money because society doesn’t give them another way to measure their success? How can we make ditch-digging meaningful work? On The Gist, behavioral economist and Wall Street Journal columnist Dan Ariely weighs in; think of him as the Dear Abby for the smartphone set. Ariely is the author of Payoff: The Hidden Logic That Shapes Our Motivations.
For the Spiel, surely the glitz and glamour of the Golden Globes will stop Trump! Right?
