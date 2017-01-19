A Comedian’s Guide to Getting Your Guitar Through Airport Security  

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Nick Thune took the long way to stand-up comedy, performing Enrique Iglesias cover songs and making a stop in rehab before graduating from high school. On The Gist, he explains why he’s not scared of silence on stage and what made him ditch his guitar. His new special, Nick Thune: Good Guy, is streaming now on Seeso.

In the Spiel, asking much of Steven Mnuchin and parrying with Rick Perry.

