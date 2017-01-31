Are You a Feminist Ally or a Reductress Headline Waiting to Happen?

The New Queens of Satire
The founders of Reductress imagine their latest project as a feminist’s how-to manual—written by the most ignorant feminists ever.
Beth Newell and Sarah Pappalardo are founding editors of the satirical online women’s magazine Reductress, publisher of such headlines as “8 Sex Positions That Will Blow His Mind and Destroy His Penis.” On The Gist, Newell and Pappalardo discuss their site’s blend of feminism and millennialism. Their new book is called How to Win at Feminism: The Definitive Guide to Having It All—and Then Some!
For the Spiel, Americans want their dysfunctional-government-that-isn’t-working to at least show up and pretend to work.
