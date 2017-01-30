How Many People Have Been Turned Away Because of the Trump White House’s Travel Ban?

Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Listen to Episode 669 of Slate’s The Gist:

Advertisement



The Trump administration’s executive order restricting travel to the U.S. set off at least four legal challenges, an international contagion of protests, and the harshest Republican rebukes yet to a Trump White House action. But it’s not yet clear how many people have been affected by the ban or exactly what it requires. Ben Johnson, head of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, calls the policy “as ill-conceived as it is wrong.”

For the Spiel, we could block out the sun with all the supposed trial balloons for autocracy floated in the past week.

Today’s sponsors:

Betterment, the largest automated investing service. Get one month managed free when you go to Betterment.com/gist.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.