 Winning the Heisman and a Nobel Prize, on The Gist.

Who Could’ve Won the Heisman Trophy and a Nobel Prize?

Who Could’ve Won the Heisman Trophy and a Nobel Prize?

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
Dec. 20 2016 12:55 PM

Who in History Came Closest to Winning the Heisman and a Nobel?

The Gist’s Mike Pesca has got a few ideas.

161019_PLUS_Gist-Mike-Pesca-Extra
Mike Pesca, September 21, 2015, NYC.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Lisa Larson-Walker.

In the Slate Plus bonus segment of Friday’s edition of The Gist, host Mike Pesca riffs on a NOTBAT question from a listener.

This year, the Nobel Prize and Heisman Trophy ceremonies were on the same night. Though there weren’t any scheduling conflicts this year, who in history came closest to winning both? Hear Mike’s ideas for nominees.

Advertisement

Plus, why is it so ridiculous that we care so much about the MVP?

If you have an interesting or provocative observation of your own that you’d like Mike to discuss, submit it at notbat@slate.com.

Get more of The Gist!

Sign up for Slate Plus to hear this bonus segment, and you'll get the extended, ad-free version every week.

Your Gist podcast feed

Copy this link and manually import it into your podcast app:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.