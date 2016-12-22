 Pop music critic Chris Molanphy reels off the Billboard hits of 1976.

Who Taught Us the True Meaning of Booty?

Who Taught Us the True Meaning of Booty?

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
Dec. 22 2016 6:06 PM

When There Was No Ducking Disco

Listening back to Billboard hits of 1976, the year that gave us “Disco Duck.”

161221-thegist-discoduck
Rick Dees’ 1976 hit, “Disco Duck.”

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 646 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ DownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

On the Gist, Chris Molanphy takes us back to 1976, the year we learned the true meaning of “booty” and the inherent value of shake-shake-shaking it. Molanphy writes the “Why Is This Song No. 1?” column for Slate.

For the Spiel, are Christmas songs good or just familiar?

Today’s sponsor:

Volvo. Sweden’s greetings: Hard to say, easy to love. Celebrate the season with a limited-time offer from Volvo. Get three months’ payments on them when you purchase or lease a new Volvo. Visit your local Volvo dealer for details.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.