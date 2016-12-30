Why It’s OK That Smokey Robinson’s Musical Hero Is Smokey Robinson

Bob Boilen: Tiny Desk, Big Effect
The man who brought us NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts asked a bunch of musicians about their influences. Guess which artists picked their own songs?
Bob Boilen, creator and host of NPR’s All Songs Considered and Tiny Desk Concerts, built his book around something he learned in his nearly 30 years of covering music: Artists are tired of talking about their own work, but ask them about what inspires them, and they’ll light up. Boilen’s book of interviews is the epically titled Your Song Changed My Life: From Jimmy Page to St. Vincent, Smokey Robinson to Hozier, Thirty-Five Beloved Artists on Their Journey and the Music That Inspired It.
For the Spiel, a defense of 2016.
