Working-Class Angst Drove the Presidential Election. Why Didn’t We Talk About Unions?

We’re Going Into Labor
Journalist Steven Greenhouse says union membership has plummeted in the past 50 years, and Democrats haven’t done enough to fight Republican-backed anti-labor measures.
Listen to Episode 644 of Slate’s The Gist:
Have blue-collar workers fallen for a Republican bait-and-switch? On The Gist, journalist Steven Greenhouse sets aside globalization and turns to the domestic forces suppressing wages and hammering workers: Republican-backed anti-union laws, a feeble response from Democrats, and cultural amnesia around the labor movement’s achievements. Greenhouse is working on a follow-up to his 2008 book, The Big Squeeze: Tough Times for the American Worker.
For the Spiel, the photos of the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey.
