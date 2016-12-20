Working-Class Angst Drove the Presidential Election. Why Didn’t We Talk About Unions?

Listen to Episode 644 of Slate’s The Gist:

Have blue-collar workers fallen for a Republican bait-and-switch? On The Gist, journalist Steven Greenhouse sets aside globalization and turns to the domestic forces suppressing wages and hammering workers: Republican-backed anti-union laws, a feeble response from Democrats, and cultural amnesia around the labor movement’s achievements. Greenhouse is working on a follow-up to his 2008 book, The Big Squeeze: Tough Times for the American Worker.

For the Spiel, the photos of the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey.

