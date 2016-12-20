 Journalist Steven Greenhouse says Republican laws and Democratic ambivalence are the major domestic forces hurting the labor movement.

Working-Class Angst Drove the Presidential Election. Why Didn’t We Talk About Unions?

Working-Class Angst Drove the Presidential Election. Why Didn’t We Talk About Unions?

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
Dec. 20 2016 6:39 PM

We’re Going Into Labor

Journalist Steven Greenhouse says union membership has plummeted in the past 50 years, and Democrats haven’t done enough to fight Republican-backed anti-labor measures.

161220-thegist-fiveguys
Workers at a Five Guys restaurant.

Steve Snodgrass/Flickr

Listen to Episode 644 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ DownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

Have blue-collar workers fallen for a Republican bait-and-switch? On The Gist, journalist Steven Greenhouse sets aside globalization and turns to the domestic forces suppressing wages and hammering workers: Republican-backed anti-union laws, a feeble response from Democrats, and cultural amnesia around the labor movement’s achievements. Greenhouse is working on a follow-up to his 2008 book, The Big Squeeze: Tough Times for the American Worker.

For the Spiel, the photos of the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.