Have You Heard the One About the Stand-Up Comic’s Dying Father?

Listen to Episode 649 of Slate’s The Gist:

When comedian Laurie Kilmartin found out her father had advanced lung cancer, she processed it the best way she could: by tweeting jokes about her father’s decline. The real-time mourning gave rise to Kilmartin’s stand-up special, “45 Jokes About My Dead Dad,” available on Seeso. Kilmartin is a writer for Conan on TBS and author of Sh*tty Mom: The Parenting Guide for the Rest of Us.

In the Spiel, noting the death of Debbie Reynolds and the prospects of a two-state solution.

