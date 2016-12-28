What Does It Feel Like to Create a National Relic?

Rolls Press/Popperfoto/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 648 of Slate’s The Gist:

Advertisement



When the Russian ambassador to Turkey was killed in front of cameras by an assassin, Alexandra Zapruder had one thought: “There’s another Zapruder film.” Her new book, Twenty-Six Seconds, looks at how her grandfather’s film of the John F. Kennedy assassination changed media and American life, and how her family dealt with the grave responsibility of being part of American history.

In the Spiel, there’s a war on Mike’s birthday.

Today’s sponsor:

Volvo. Sweden’s greetings: Hard to say, easy to love. Celebrate the season with a limited time offer from Volvo. Get three months’ payments on them when you purchase or lease a new Volvo. Visit your local Volvo dealer for details.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.