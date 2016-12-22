If Bill Camp Wasn’t in Your Show or Movie, Did It Really Happen?

The Year of Bill Camp
The actor who brought us the “subtle beast” in HBO’s The Night Of imagines the Salem witch trials with a Long Island accent.
Actor Bill Camp specializes in subtlety—whether as an earnest Puritan pastor in the 2016 Broadway revival of The Crucible or a veteran homicide detective in HBO’s The Night Of. On The Gist, Camp talks about preparing for roles, getting hot after age 50, and how he might fit into a Sex and the City reunion. Camp is narrating the documentary TV series EPIX Presents Road To the NHL Outdoor Classics, which follows the Detroit Red Wings, the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Chicago Blackhawks, and the St. Louis Blues. The entire series is available on NHL.com, EPIX.com, Sling TV, and the teams’ websites.
