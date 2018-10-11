 The Political Gabfest discusses the dire new climate change report, the claim that Democrats are an “angry mob,” and Taylor Swift’s foray into politics.

Will the terrible new climate change report inspire new action?

Will the terrible new climate change report inspire new action?

Slate
Political Gabfest
Slate's weekly political roundtable.
Oct. 11 2018 5:23 PM

The “Angry Mob” Edition

The Political Gabfest discusses the dire new climate change report, the claim that Democrats are an “angry mob,” and Taylor Swift’s new foray into politics.

Waves break in front of a destroyed amusement park wrecked by Hurricane Sandy.
Waves break in front of a destroyed amusement park wrecked by Hurricane Sandy on Oct. 31, 2012, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

Listen to Slate’s Political Gabfest via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Advertisement

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and John Dickerson discuss the dire new climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the aftermath of the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation, and Taylor Swift’s new engagement with politics.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Advertisement
  • Jonathan Goldstein for the podcast Heavyweight, Episode 16: “Rob
Advertisement

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

  • Emily: The New York Times’ interactive feature “This Is 18
Advertisement

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gabfestplus.

A Slate Plus Special Feature:
The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic

(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Send us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter. (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.