Will the terrible new climate change report inspire new action?

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and John Dickerson discuss the dire new climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the aftermath of the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation, and Taylor Swift’s new engagement with politics.

Bjorn Lomborg for the New York Post: “How the War on Climate Change Slams the World’s Poor”

Sean O’Neal for the A.V. Club: “The Day After Traumatized a Generation With the Horrors of Nuclear War”

Bret Stephens for the New York Times: “For Once, I’m Grateful for Trump”

Jonathan Martin for the New York Times: “#MeToo Is a ‘Movement Toward Victimization,’ G.O.P. Senate Candidate Says”

Jonathan Goldstein for the podcast Heavyweight, Episode 16: “Rob”

Emily: The New York Times’ interactive feature “This Is 18”

John: “This Craigslist ‘Missed Connection’ Will Hit You Right in the Feels” by Jake Brannon in UberFacts

Listener chatter from Sara Anne Eckhart: “Thieves Stole 7,000 Creepy Insects and Spiders From a Museum. But Why?” by Jason Bittel in the Washington Post

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover.

