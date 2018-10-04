Will Republicans Care That Trump Is a Tax Cheat?

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Trump Family.

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and John Dickerson discuss the Kavanaugh controversy, Trump’s apparent tax evasion, and whether the new North American trade deal is better than the old one.

Emily: Eli Rosenberg for the Washington Post: “ ‘I’m done hiding this’: Jason Kander pulls out of mayor’s race, citing PTSD and depression”

John: Doyle Rice for USA Today: “Searching for ‘Planet X,’ Scientists Discover Distant ‘Goblin’ Object Billions of Miles Beyond Pluto”

David: Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood, and the World by John Wright and Bradley Hope

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.