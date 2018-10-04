Will Republicans Care That Trump Is a Tax Cheat?

The “All County Building Supply and Maintenance” Edition
The Political Gabfest discusses the Kavanaugh controversy, Trump tax revelations, and the new(ish) North American trade deal.
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and John Dickerson discuss the Kavanaugh controversy, Trump’s apparent tax evasion, and whether the new North American trade deal is better than the old one.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Emily Bazelon and Ben Protess for the New York Times: “Kavanaugh Was Questioned by Police After Bar Fight in 1985”
- Majlie de Puy Kamp and Maegan Vazquez for CNN: “Kavanaugh friend Chris Dudley was arrested in 1985 bar incident, police report shows”
- David Barstow, Susanne Craig, and Russ Buettner for the New York Times: “Trump Engaged in Suspect Tax Schemes as He Reaped Riches From His Father”
- Gustavo A. Flores-Macías and Mariano Sánchez-Talanquer for the New York Times: “Worse than NAFTA”
- Minding the Gap
- Alan Neuhauser for U.S. News and World Report: “Global Warming? Tell it to the Judge”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
Emily: Eli Rosenberg for the Washington Post: “ ‘I’m done hiding this’: Jason Kander pulls out of mayor’s race, citing PTSD and depression”
John: Doyle Rice for USA Today: “Searching for ‘Planet X,’ Scientists Discover Distant ‘Goblin’ Object Billions of Miles Beyond Pluto”
David: Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood, and the World by John Wright and Bradley Hope
Listener chatter from Gretchen Falk @fgr01: Money Rock: A Family’s Story of Cocaine, Race, and Ambition in the New South
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment the hosts discuss David’s theory that everything is terrible because it’s just too hot outside. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gabfestplus.
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.