How Will the Kavanaugh Hearings Affect the Supreme Court?

On this special episode of the Slate Political Gabfest, recorded live at the Texas Tribune Festival, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and John Dickerson discuss Brett Kavanaugh’s experience in purgatory and the possibility that former felons will regain the right to vote in Florida. Then they are joined by guest DeRay Mckesson who discusses his new book, On the Other Side of Freedom.

