How Will the Kavanaugh Hearings Affect the Supreme Court?

The “Live From Austin: Do You Have a Drinking Problem, Senator?” Edition
The Gabfest discusses Brett Kavanaugh’s experience in purgatory and whether former felons will regain the right to vote in Florida, and special guest DeRay Mckesson weighs in on how to activate an informed citizenry.
To listen to the discussion, use the player below:
Listen to Slate’s Political Gabfest via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
On this special episode of the Slate Political Gabfest, recorded live at the Texas Tribune Festival, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and John Dickerson discuss Brett Kavanaugh’s experience in purgatory and the possibility that former felons will regain the right to vote in Florida. Then they are joined by guest DeRay Mckesson who discusses his new book, On the Other Side of Freedom.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Emily’s interview at the Texas Tribune Festival with Eric Holder: “One on One With Eric Holder”
- Benjamin Wittes for the Atlantic: “Kavanaugh Bears the Burden of Proof”
- On the Other Side of Freedom: The Case for Hope by DeRay Mckesson
- DeRay Mckesson’s podcast, Pod Save the People
- Fatal Force, the Washington Post’s database of police shootings
- Emily Atkin for the New Republic: “Did Flint’s Water Crisis Damage Kids’ Brains?”
- Jennifer L. Doleac for Brookings: “New Evidence That Lead Exposure Increases Crime”
- Emily Bazelon for the New York Times Magazine: “Will Florida’s Ex-Felons Finally Regain the Right to Vote?”
- Ian Ayres and John Fabian Witt for the Washington Post: “Democrats Need a Plan B for the Supreme Court. Here’s One Option.”
- Heidi Bond for Slate: “I Received Some of Kozinski’s Infamous Gag List Emails. I’m Baffled by Kavanaugh’s Responses to Questions About Them.”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- David: Juliet Eilperin, Brady Dennis, and Chris Mooney for the Washington Post: “Trump Administration Sees a 7-Degree Rise in Global Temperatures by 2100”
- Emily: Katie Benner for the New York Times: “Judge Denies Trump’s Request to Dismiss Emoluments Lawsuit”
- John: Hayley Campbell for BuzzFeed: “I Hung Out With Jeremy Bentham’s Severed Head and This Is What I Learned”
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts take questions from the audience in Austin. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gabfestplus.
Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Send us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter. (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.