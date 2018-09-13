Does Trump Deserve Credit for the Growing U.S. Economy?

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

Advertisement



On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss who deserves credit for the economy, the state of the midterm campaigns, and the Trump administration’s attempt to indefinitely detain migrant children.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Advertisement



Listener chatter from Andy Markowitz‏: Andrew O’Hagan for the London Review of Books: “The Tower,” about the Grenfell Tower fire. It’s deeply and meticulously reported, vividly told, and committed to going where the facts lead—and in doing, challenging the received narrative (and the writer’s own assumptions) about how race, class, and politics played into the disaster and its aftermath. An amazing and heartbreaking read.

Emily: Emily chattered about the disproportionate punishment Serena Williams received at the U.S. Open. She recommends Claudia Rankine for the New York Times Magazine: “The Meaning of Serena Williams.”

John: The Field of Blood by Joanne B. Freeman



David: The documentary Minding the Gap

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss whether it is most important in life to learn to drive a car, ride a bike, or swim. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.

A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.