Will Judge Kavanaugh’s Nomination Survive Christine Blasey Ford’s Testimony?

The “100 Percent Certain” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about what to make of Thursday’s Kavanaugh hearing.
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and John Dickerson discuss the testimony of both Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh.
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Listener chatter from Blaire Notrica @blairesided: Julia Jacobs for the New York Times: “F.B.I. and Expert Reports Cast Doubt That Celebrated Stovepipe Hat Was Lincoln’s”
- Emily: Taffy Brodesser-Akner for the New York Times: “Bradley Cooper Is Not Really Into This Profile”
- John: Sam Knight for the New Yorker: Theresa May’s Impossible Choice
- David: Open the Government: Newly Released Memo Reveals Secretary of Homeland Security Signed Off on Family Separation Policy
