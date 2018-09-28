 Listen to Slate’s show all about Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony against Brett Kavanaugh.

Will Judge Kavanaugh’s Nomination Survive Christine Blasey Ford’s Testimony?

Sept. 28 2018 9:46 AM

The “100 Percent Certain” Edition

Listen to Slate’s show about what to make of Thursday’s Kavanaugh hearing.

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and John Dickerson discuss the testimony of both Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh.

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.