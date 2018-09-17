 In a special bonus episode of the Political Gabfest, an analysis of the sexual misconduct allegations facing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Even Republicans May Turn Against Judge Kavanaugh

Sept. 17 2018 6:58 PM

The “Kavanaugh in Crisis” Edition

In this special bonus episode, Emily Bazelon and David Plotz discuss the sexual misconduct allegations facing the Supreme Court nominee.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill Sept. 6 in Washington.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Listen to Slate’s Political Gabfest via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

D.C. Circuit Judge Brett Kavanaugh is now facing allegations of sexual misconduct—claims that could seriously jeopardize his Supreme Court nomination. In a special bonus episode of the Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon and David Plotz discuss the claims made by Christine Blasey Ford and the future of Kavanaugh’s nomination.

