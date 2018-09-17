Even Republicans May Turn Against Judge Kavanaugh

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

D.C. Circuit Judge Brett Kavanaugh is now facing allegations of sexual misconduct—claims that could seriously jeopardize his Supreme Court nomination. In a special bonus episode of the Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon and David Plotz discuss the claims made by Christine Blasey Ford and the future of Kavanaugh’s nomination.

