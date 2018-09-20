Should Judge Kavanaugh’s Accuser Testify Without an FBI Investigation?

The “What Happens at Georgetown Prep” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford, Trump’s call for the declassification of secret documents, and how to interpret police shootings.
To listen to the discussion, use the player below:
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and David French, senior fellow at the National Review Institute, discuss the value of an FBI investigation into accusations against Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s declassification of documents related to the Russia investigation, and how to understand police shootings.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- David French for National Review: “Weighing the Evidence Against Brett Kavanaugh”
- Caitlin Flanagan for the Atlantic: “I Believe Her”
- Sandra Newman for Quartz: “What Kind of Person Makes False Rape Accusations?”
- Sandra Newman for Vox: “I’ve Studied False Rape Claims. The Accusation Against Kavanaugh Doesn’t Fit the Profile”
- Revisionist History Season 3, Episode 4: Free Brian Williams
- Richard A. Friedman for the New York Times: “Why Sexual Assault Memories Stick”
- David French for National Review: “Why I Changed the Way I Write About Police Shootings”
- David French for National Review: “The Worst Police Shooting Yet”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
Listener chatter from Deb Azrael: The New York Public Library Grow Up mini-lending library program lets people check out ties, briefcases, and handbags for job interviews and important events.
Emily: Caitlin Flanagan’s eloquence on the New York Times’ The Daily podcast and Elizabeth Bruenig for the Washington Post: “She Reported her Rape. Her Hometown Turned Against Her. Can Justice Ever Be Served?”
David French: Ozark Season 2
David Plotz: Emily Badger and Quoctrung Bui for the New York Times’ Upshot: How Connected is Your Community? and The Atlas Obscura Explorer’s Guide for the World’s Most Adventurous Kid.
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment the hosts discuss whether the “forever war” in Iraq and Afghanistan is a good thing. Join
Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.