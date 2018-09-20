Should Judge Kavanaugh’s Accuser Testify Without an FBI Investigation?

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and David French, senior fellow at the National Review Institute, discuss the value of an FBI investigation into accusations against Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s declassification of documents related to the Russia investigation, and how to understand police shootings.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Listener chatter from Deb Azrael‏: The New York Public Library Grow Up mini-lending library program lets people check out ties, briefcases, and handbags for job interviews and important events.

David French: Ozark Season 2

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment the hosts discuss whether the “forever war” in Iraq and Afghanistan is a good thing. Join

