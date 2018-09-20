 Christine Blasey Ford, the declassification of secret documents, and interpreting police shootings on the Political Gabfest.

Should Judge Kavanaugh’s Accuser Testify Without an FBI Investigation?

Should Judge Kavanaugh's Accuser Testify Without an FBI Investigation?

Sept. 20 2018 6:46 PM

The “What Happens at Georgetown Prep” Edition

Listen to Slate’s show about Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford, Trump’s call for the declassification of secret documents, and how to interpret police shootings.

180921_CQ_trumpKavanaugh
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 09: U.S. President Donald Trump introduces U.S. Circuit Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh as his nominee to the United States Supreme Court during an event in the East Room of the White House July 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. Pending confirmation by the U.S. Senate, Judge Kavanaugh would succeed Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, 81, who is retiring after 30 years of service on the high court. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and David French, senior fellow at the National Review Institute, discuss the value of an FBI investigation into accusations against Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s declassification of documents related to the Russia investigation, and how to understand police shootings.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Listener chatter from Deb Azrael‏: The New York Public Library Grow Up mini-lending library program lets people check out ties, briefcases, and handbags for job interviews and important events.

Emily: Caitlin Flanagan’s eloquence on the New York Times’ The Daily podcast and Elizabeth Bruenig for the Washington Post: “She Reported her Rape. Her Hometown Turned Against Her. Can Justice Ever Be Served?

David French: Ozark Season 2

David Plotz: Emily Badger and Quoctrung Bui for the New York Times’ Upshot: How Connected is Your Community? and The Atlas Obscura Explorer’s Guide for the World’s Most Adventurous Kid.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.