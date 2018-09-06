Do Dissenters in the White House Damage Democracy?

The “Unsung Hero” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about an anonymous top Trump official’s op-ed, the Kavanaugh hearings, and the New Yorker Festival uninviting Steve Bannon.
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss dissent within the Trump administration, Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings, and backlash against the New Yorker for inviting and uninviting Steven Bannon to their Festival.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Anonymous for the New York Times: “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration”
- Mark Leibovich for the New York Times Magazine: “This Is the Way Paul Ryan’s Speakership Ends”
- Fear: Trump in the White House by Bob Woodward
- Jamelle Bouie for Slate: “The Incapacitated President”
- Ezra Klein for Vox: “Donald Trump Makes the Case for His Own Impeachment”
- Charlie Savage for the New York Times: “Leaked Kavanaugh Documents From Time at White House Discuss Abortion, Affirmative Action”
- Veronica Stracqualursi for CNN: “Kamala Harris Grills Kavanaugh on Mueller Investigation”
- The New Yorker on Twitter: “A statement from David Remnick…”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
Listener chatter from Chris Catania: “Homeless People in California, Western States Cannot Be Prosecuted for Sleeping Outside if Shelter Access is Lacking, Court Rules”
Emily: Boom Town by Sam Anderson
David: Big Game by Mark Leibovich and “How Real News Is Worse Than Fake News” by Tyler Cowen
