Are 3D-Printed Guns an Imminent Threat?

The “3D-Printed Gabfest” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about Paul Manafort, 3D-printed guns, and capital gains taxes.
To listen to the discussion, use the player below:
Listen to Slate’s Political Gabfest via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, Ruth Marcus, and David Plotz discuss Paul Manafort’s trial, blueprints for 3D-printed guns, and potential capital gains tax cuts. Lara Bazelon joins for Slate Plus to discuss sexism in courtrooms.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Samantha Schmidt for the Washington Post: “Paul Manafort’s $15,000 Ostrich Jacket Raises Tantalizing Questions”
- Mark Joseph Stern for Slate: “Trump’s Arpaio Pardon Is a Bad Sign for Mueller’s Investigation”
- Alex Horton for the Washington Post: “Since Trump Brought It Up, Let’s Compare Paul Manafort With Al Capone”
- Michael S. Schmidt and Maggie Haberman for the New York Times: “Mueller Examining Trump’s Tweets in Wide-Ranging Obstruction Inquiry”
- April Glaser for Slate: “Homemade Guns Are a Much Bigger Threat Than 3D-Printed Firearms”
- Scott Horsley for NPR: “Trump Administration Eyes Capital Gains Tax Cut”
- Annie Lowrey for the Atlantic: “Are Stock Buybacks Starving the Economy?”
- Lara Bazelon for the Atlantic: “What It Takes to Be a Trial Lawyer if You’re Not a Man”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Listener chatter from @Greenneck: “Here’s How America Uses Its Land”
- Emily: “Losing Earth” by Nathaniel Rich for the New York Times Magazine
- Ruth: Escapism in the age of Trump, including binge-watching Babylon Berlin
- David: “China Is Still Sorting Through Its Colorful Bike-Share Graveyards” and The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss sexism faced by lawyers. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.
Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.