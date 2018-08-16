Is It Really Breaking News That President Trump Is a Racist?

The “Unhinge Me Now” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about Omarosa Manigault Newman’s criticisms of President Trump, state primary results, and male sexual harassment at NYU.
To listen to the discussion, use the player below:
Listen to Slate’s Political Gabfest via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and CNN political analyst Kirsten Powers discuss the relevance of Omarosa Manigault Newman’s criticisms of President Trump, the results from state primaries around the country, and the Title IX investigation of the sexual harassment of a male student at NYU.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- CBS This Morning: “Trump Revoking Brennan Security Clearance Is ‘Deeply Disturbing,’ Fran Townsend says”
- Ron Elving for NPR: “ ‘The Fall of Wisconsin’ Puts the State's 2016 Presidential Choice in Context”
- Kate Harding for the Washington Post: “I’m a Feminist. I Study Rape Culture. And I Don’t Want Al Franken to Resign.”
- Zoe Greenberg for the New York Times: “What Happens to #MeToo When a Feminist Is the Accused?”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Emily: Once there were five state Supreme Court justices in West Virginia, and now there are none. What is going on?
- John: The film Operation Finale
- Kirsten: The heartbreaking and terrible details of the story of the ring of predatory priests in Pennsylvania.
- Listener Chatter from Mike Stanis: The adventure story of the rare bird-feather heist at a British museum with exciting twists, turns and bright colors, featured in the Smithsonian Magazine
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss the political disagreements with, and private criticisms of, Kellyanne Conway toward her husband George Conway. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.
Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.