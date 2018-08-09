Do Social Platforms Deserve Praise for Banning Alex Jones?

REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, Benjamin Wittes, and David Plotz discuss revelations from Paul Manafort’s trial, proposed White House changes to legal immigration, and Alex Jones’s banishment from social platforms.

Advertisement



Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Listener chatter from Kris Arnold: “How 2,000-Year-Old Roads Predict Modern-Day Prosperity”

Advertisement



Benjamin: Prosecutors’ reports, especially Leon Jaworski’s “Road Map”, which has never been released to the public—and what this may mean for Mueller’s future report



David: He didn’t think he could love Lebron James more—but then he read this interview

A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment the hosts discuss the rise of Benjamin Wittes’ Lawfare blog. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.

Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)