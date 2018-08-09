Do Social Platforms Deserve Praise for Banning Alex Jones?

The “War on Your Mind” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about the Manafort trial’s second week, legal immigration policy, and Alex Jones.
To listen to the discussion, use the player below:
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, Benjamin Wittes, and David Plotz discuss revelations from Paul Manafort’s trial, proposed White House changes to legal immigration, and Alex Jones’s banishment from social platforms.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Andrew McCarthy for National Review: “Trump vs. Mueller: Bill Clinton’s Starr Strategy Meets Twitter”
- Michael S. Schmidt and Maggie Haberman: “Mueller Has Early Draft of Trump Letter Giving Reasons for Firing Comey”
- Benjamin Wittes and Quinta Jurecic for Lawfare: “Seven Theories of the Case, Updated: One Year Later, What More Do We Know About L’Affaire Russe?”
- Matthew Zeitlin for Slate: “Manafort Judge Sass Watch: He May Have Made a Prosecutor Cry”
- Frank Foer for the Atlantic: “How Trump Radicalized ICE”
- Emily Bazelon for the New York Times Magazine: “Department of Justification”
- Max Fisher for the New York Times: “With Alex Jones, Facebook’s Worst Demons Abroad Begin to Come Home”
- Emily Bazelon for the New York Times Magazine: “How a Wonky National-Security Blog Hit the Big Time”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
Listener chatter from Kris Arnold: “How 2,000-Year-Old Roads Predict Modern-Day Prosperity”
Benjamin: Prosecutors’ reports, especially Leon Jaworski’s “Road Map”, which has never been released to the public—and what this may mean for Mueller’s future report
David: He didn’t think he could love Lebron James more—but then he read this interview
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment the hosts discuss the rise of Benjamin Wittes’ Lawfare blog. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.
Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.