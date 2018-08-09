 Manafort trial, legal immigration, and Alex Jones, on the Political Gabfest.

Do Social Platforms Deserve Praise for Banning Alex Jones?

Aug. 9 2018 5:25 PM

The “War on Your Mind” Edition

Listen to Slate’s show about the Manafort trial’s second week, legal immigration policy, and Alex Jones.

FILE PHOTO: Conspiracy theorist, radio talk show host and Infowars.net founder Alex Jones walks up Elm Street past the spot where U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dealey Plaza in 1963 one day before commemorations of the 50th anniversary of the assassination in Dallas, Texas, U.S., November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, Benjamin Wittes, and David Plotz discuss revelations from Paul Manafort’s trial, proposed White House changes to legal immigration, and Alex Jones’s banishment from social platforms.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Listener chatter from Kris Arnold: “How 2,000-Year-Old Roads Predict Modern-Day Prosperity

Emily: “Wesley Bell Ousts Longtime St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney

Benjamin: Prosecutors’ reports, especially Leon Jaworski’s “Road Map”, which has never been released to the public—and what this may mean for Mueller’s future report

David: He didn’t think he could love Lebron James more—but then he read this interview

A Slate Plus Special Feature:
The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic

(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment the hosts discuss the rise of Benjamin Wittes’ Lawfare blog. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.