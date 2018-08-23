Can Discussing Impeachment This Week Be a Bipartisan Topic?

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Chip Somodevilla.

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Tuesday’s conviction of Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen’s guilty plea, and Don McGahn’s cooperation with the special counsel as well as Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: The terrible attempts to link disability access to the closing of predominantly black polling places in Georgia.

The Associated Press: Backlash Erupts Over Poll-Closing Plan in Black County

Carol Anderson for the New York Times: Brian Kemp, Enemy of Democracy

Ed Kilgore for New York magazine: Georgia County Trying to Close Most of Its Polling Places

John: Andy Greenberg for Wired: The Untold Story of NotPetya, the Most Devastating Cyberattack in History

David: Making It a new show with Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (stars of Parks and Rec) in the spirit of the Great British Bake Off but of crafts.

Listener Chatter: Andy O‏ @alchemistscave, David Kushner for Wired: A Deadly Hunt for Hidden Treasure Spawns an Online Mystery

