Can Discussing Impeachment This Week Be a Bipartisan Topic?

The “Eight Count” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about Manafort, Cohen, McGahn, potential presidential impeachment, and the Kavanaugh nomination.
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Tuesday’s conviction of Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen’s guilty plea, and Don McGahn’s cooperation with the special counsel as well as Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Rebecca Davis O’Brien, Nicole Hong, and Joe Palazzolo for the Wall Street Journal: Why Michael Cohen Agreed to Plead Guilty and Implicate the President
- John Dickerson’s Whistlestop podcast, The Bidding of Biden to Boo Bork, for Slate, and what the Robert Bork nomination to the Supreme Court could teach us about Brett Kavanaugh
- Paula Duncan on CBS This Morning about the Manafort verdict: Manafort Juror: Lone Holdout Blocked Conviction on All Counts, Prosecutors Were “Napping”
- Nicole Darrah for Fox and Friends: Trump Weighs Manafort Pardon in Exclusive “Fox & Friends” Interview
- Bret Stephens for the New York Times: Donald Trump’s High Crimes and Misdemeanors
- Dana Milbank for the Washington Post, about how Republicans are caught in a cycle: The Unimpeachable Integrity of the Republicans
- Sharon LaFraniere for the New York Times: Evidence Against Manafort Is “Overwhelming,” Prosecutors Say
- Brett Kavanaugh’s Minnesota Law Review article about impeachable offense: Separation of Powers During the Forty-Fourth Presidency and Beyond
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Emily: The terrible attempts to link disability access to the closing of predominantly black polling places in Georgia.
The Associated Press: Backlash Erupts Over Poll-Closing Plan in Black County
Carol Anderson for the New York Times: Brian Kemp, Enemy of Democracy
Ed Kilgore for New York magazine: Georgia County Trying to Close Most of Its Polling Places
- John: Andy Greenberg for Wired: The Untold Story of NotPetya, the Most Devastating Cyberattack in History
- David: Making It a new show with Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (stars of Parks and Rec) in the spirit of the Great British Bake Off but of crafts.
- Listener Chatter: Andy O @alchemistscave, David Kushner for Wired: A Deadly Hunt for Hidden Treasure Spawns an Online Mystery
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss whether Trump adviser Larry Kudlow should have invited his old friend—white supremacist publisher—Peter Brimelow to his birthday party. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gabfestplus.
