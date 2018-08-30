 Don McGahn, North Carolina gerrymandering, and John McCain’s legacy, on the Political Gabfest.

Could Redrawing Discriminatory Maps in North Carolina Delay the Democratic Takeover of the House of Representatives?

Aug. 30 2018 6:07 PM

The “Packing and Cracking” Edition

Listen to Slate’s show about lawyer Don McGahn’s departure from the White House team, North Carolina’s political gerrymandering, and John McCain’s legacy.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss lawyer Don McGahns’s departure from the White House team, North Carolina’s political gerrymandering, and John McCain’s legacy.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters: And the U.S. is denying passports to Americans along the border.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss whether adults should track the physical locations of their children with digital tools. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.