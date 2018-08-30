Could Redrawing Discriminatory Maps in North Carolina Delay the Democratic Takeover of the House of Representatives?

The “Packing and Cracking” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about lawyer Don McGahn’s departure from the White House team, North Carolina’s political gerrymandering, and John McCain’s legacy.
To listen to the discussion, use the player below:
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss lawyer Don McGahns’s departure from the White House team, North Carolina’s political gerrymandering, and John McCain’s legacy.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- John Dickerson for CBS This Morning, “Lindsey Graham Says the White House Will Be Investigated to Death if Democrats Win the House”
- Michael Lewis for Slate, “The Great John McCain Story You’ve Probably Forgotten”
- Transcript from NPR, John McCain’s presidential concession speech
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters: And the U.S. is denying passports to Americans along the border.
- Emily: “California’s Bill to End Cash Bail Could Make History—and Splinter the Left”
- John: “Former President Jimmy Carter and How the Presidency Has Changed”
- David: Epic Nerd Camp, for adults. And the U.S. is denying passports to Americans along the border.
- Listener Chatter: @mitch_robertson about the McDonalds monopoly competition and why the FBI got involved.
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss whether adults should track the physical locations of their children with digital tools. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.
Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.