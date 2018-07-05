What Would It Take to Abolish ICE?

The “Abolish ICE” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about potential SCOTUS nominees, the “Abolish ICE” slogan, and Scott Pruitt’s resignation.
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and Jacob Weisberg discuss potential replacements for Justice Kennedy on the Supreme Court, liberal chants to “Abolish ICE,” and why Scott Pruitt resigned.
- Ruth Graham for Slate: “Amy Coney Barrett Is Allegedly a Member of a Religious Group That’s Been Called a ‘Cult.’ What Is It, Really?”
- The New York Times: “The Front-Runners and Full List of Potential Supreme Court Nominees”
- Isaac Chotiner for Slate: “Why ‘Abolish ICE’ Is Not the Answer”
- Jacob Weisberg for Slate: “Grifter or Grafter? A New Parlor Game That Explains Trumpworld.”
- David A. Graham for the Atlantic: “Corruption in the Trump Administration Is Spreading”
- Alan Dershowitz for the Hill: “Maxine Waters Does Not Speak for Democrats or Liberals”
- David: Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by John Carreyrou and The Bold Type
- Emily: The New Yorker’s Fiction Podcast, especially the episode “A.M. Homes Reads Margaret Atwood”
- Jacob: “The Strange Case of the Missing Joyce Scholar” by Jack Hitt
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segments, the hosts discuss how Scott Pruitt kept his job for so long and whether people should be welcome to shun Trump supporters like Alan Dershowitz. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.