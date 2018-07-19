Why Did Trump Meet With Putin in Helsinki?

Mikey Reeves

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz are live in Glenside, Pennsylvania, to discuss the fallout of the Trump–Putin summit in Helsinki and the latest Mueller-investigation indictments of Mariia Butina and 12 Russian officers. Plus, with midterms on the horizon, who in the Democratic Party is positioning themselves for a 2020 presidential nomination?

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Listener chatter from Meg Smith: “I’m Running for Senate as a Republican. My Democrat Parents a re so furious they’re backing my opponent.”

Emily: The IRS will no longer require the disclosure of major donors to nonprofits.

John: Blindspotting and Nikita Khrushchev’s relationship with JFK, which illustrates a long history of Russian influence in U.S. elections

David: Inspired by Putin’s gift of a soccer ball to Trump, the work of the Protocol Gift Unit and some famous presidential gifts

