Are “Stand Your Ground” Laws Anti-Conservative?

The “Pay With Cash” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about Michael Cohen’s secret tape, the Georgia gubernatorial election, and “stand your ground” laws.
To listen to the discussion, use the player below:
Listen to Slate’s Political Gabfest via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Michael Cohen’s release of secret recordings with Trump, the gubernatorial race in Georgia, and justice for the death of Markeis McGlockton.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Michael S. Schmidt, Maggie Haberman, and Jim Rutenberg for the New York Times: “Michael Cohen Releases Tape of Trump Discussing Hush Money for Playboy Model”
- Ann E. Marimow, Jonathan O’Connell, and David A. Fahrenthold for the Washington Post: “Federal Judge Allows Emoluments Case Against Trump to Proceed”
- Molly Olmstead for Slate: “Georgia Secretary of State Points Gun Toward Teen in Folksy New Ad”
- Sue Halpern for the New Yorker: “Trump, Election Hacking, and the Georgia Governor’s Race”
- Josh Voorhees for Slate: “A Trump Tweet Seems to Have Rocketed a Georgia Candidate to the GOP Nomination for Governor”
- Veronica Stracqualursi for CNN: “US Intelligence Chief: ‘The Warning Lights Are Blinking Red Again’ on Cyberattacks”
- Jamelle Bouie for Slate: “ ‘Stand Your Ground’ Gives Police-Level Impunity to White Citizens”
- Edward L. Queen for NBC: “Florida’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law Incentivizes Violence. Markeis McGlockton’s Death Proves It.”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Listener chatter from Christopher Maciuba: “Teen’s Hot Dog Stand Serves Up Food, Inspiration With Minneapolis Inspectors’ Blessing”
- Emily: In a follow-up to her 2011 story, Trudy Muñoz has been released from prison and is facing deportation, despite a possible wrongful conviction and new research on shaken baby syndrome.
- John: Warren G. Harding has paid the most hush money to mistresses of any president; the film Eighth Grade
- David: HBO’s Succession
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss four-day workweeks. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.
Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Danielle Hewitt and Jayson De Leon. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.