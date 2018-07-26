 Michael Cohen tape, Georgia governor’s race, and “stand your ground,” on the Political Gabfest.

Are “Stand Your Ground” Laws Anti-Conservative?

Slate
Political Gabfest
Slate's weekly political roundtable.
July 26 2018 5:42 PM

The “Pay With Cash” Edition

Listen to Slate’s show about Michael Cohen’s secret tape, the Georgia gubernatorial election, and “stand your ground” laws.

180726_POD_parkingLotShooting
In this Thursday, July 19, 2018, image taken from surveillance video released by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Markeis McGlockton, far left, is shot by Michael Drejka during an altercation in the parking lot of a convenience store in Clearwater, Florida. The family of McGlockton issued an appeal Tuesday, July 24, 2018, through an attorney for the public to put pressure on State Attorney Bernie McCabe to file charges against Drejka, a white man who fatally shot the black father of three last Thursday upon being pushed to the ground outside a convenience store.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office via AP

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

Listen to Slate’s Political Gabfest via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Michael Cohen’s release of secret recordings with Trump, the gubernatorial race in Georgia, and justice for the death of Markeis McGlockton.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

