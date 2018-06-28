 The Supreme Court, civility, and primaries on the Political Gabfest.

What Will the Impact of Kennedy’s Departure Be on the Courts and the Nation?

Slate
Political Gabfest
Slate's weekly political roundtable.
June 28 2018 6:23 PM

The “Red Court, Red Dem, and Red Hen” Edition

Listen to Slate’s show about Justice Anthony Kennedy, civility, and the impact of primary races around the nation.

180628_POL_kennedyLeaving2
Justice Anthony Kennedy, right, and President Donald Trump walk back inside the White House after Justice Neil Gorsuch took the judicial oath on April 10, 2017, in Washington.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement, the meaning of civility and the impact of primaries around the nation.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

  • John: The VIP Kid program for remote learning English as a second language.
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss the vitriol Emily received when she reported about being white. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.