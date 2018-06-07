Why Is Bill Clinton Unwilling to Discuss Monica Lewinsky?

The “I Beg My Pardon” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about presidential powers, the Masterpiece Cakeshop case, and Bill Clinton.
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the president’s pardon power, the decision in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, and Bill Clinton’s bumbling book tour.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Emily Tillett for CBS: “Rep. Trey Gowdy Says FBI Has ‘Obligation’ to Run Out Leads on Russian Interference”
- David Corn for Mother Jones: “Donald Trump Is Getting Away With the Biggest Scandal in American History”
- Eric Wolff for Politico: “Pruitt ‘Is About As Swampy As You Get,’ Republican Senator Says”
- Louise Melling for Slate: “Will Obergefell Be the New Roe?”
- Carmen Russo for Slate: “Stephen Colbert Confronted President Clinton About His ‘Tone-Deaf’ #MeToo Comments”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Listener Scott Wike’s chatter: The College Board, which runs the Advanced Placement program, is slashing its world history curriculum in half
- Emily: Malcolm Jenkins’ silent response to the White House disinviting the championship Eagles to visit
- John: Anthony Ray Hinton appeared on CBS This Morning to promote his book The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row
- David: Dave McKenna’s video for Deadspin, “The Time Barack Obama Tracked Down Dave McKenna at a Coffee Shop”
