 North Korea, Ohio voting rights, and primary elections on the Political Gabfest.

Was Trump’s Movie Trailer for Kim a Masterstroke or a Master Fail?

June 14 2018 5:30 PM

The “Special Place in Hell” Edition

Listen to Slate’s show about the Kim-Trump summit, voting rights in Ohio, and Tuesday’s primaries.

AFP_15U90Z
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump after taking part in a signing ceremony at the end of their historic U.S.–North Korea summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island in Singapore on Tuesday.

Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

Listen to Slate’s Political Gabfest via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, John Dickerson, Dahlia Lithwick, and David Plotz discuss the U.S.–North Korea summit in Singapore, Husted v. A. Philip Randolph at the Supreme Court, and the impact of Trump on Tuesday’s primaries.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

  • Listener Clayton Salem’s chatter: Politicians shrugging off embarrassing videos, such as this one
  • Dahlia: The wonderful Rev. William Barber, who was on Amicus this week
  • David: He loves the World Cup. Atlas Obscura is hosting a series of events at a private apartment in NYC, which feature rare manuscripts. (Tickets available!)
  • John: Video of pitcher Ty Koehn hugging his friend Jack Kocon after striking him out.
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment the hosts discuss Dahlia and John’s transition from small(er)-town America to big-city living. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.

John Dickerson is a co-anchor of CBS This Morning, co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest, host of the Whistlestop podcast, and author of Whistlestop and On Her Trail.

Dahlia Lithwick writes about the courts and the law for Slate and hosts the podcast Amicus.

David Plotz is the CEO of Atlas Obscura and host of the Slate Political Gabfest.