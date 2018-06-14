Was Trump’s Movie Trailer for Kim a Masterstroke or a Master Fail?

Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

Advertisement



On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, John Dickerson, Dahlia Lithwick, and David Plotz discuss the U.S.–North Korea summit in Singapore, Husted v. A. Philip Randolph at the Supreme Court, and the impact of Trump on Tuesday’s primaries.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Advertisement



Listener Clayton Salem’s chatter: Politicians shrugging off embarrassing videos, such as this one

Dahlia: The wonderful Rev. William Barber, who was on Amicus this week

David: He loves the World Cup. Atlas Obscura is hosting a series of events at a private apartment in NYC, which feature rare manuscripts. (Tickets available!)

John: Video of pitcher Ty Koehn hugging his friend Jack Kocon after striking him out.

A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment the hosts discuss Dahlia and John’s transition from small(er)-town America to big-city living. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.

Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)