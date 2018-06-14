Was Trump’s Movie Trailer for Kim a Masterstroke or a Master Fail?

The “Special Place in Hell” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about the Kim-Trump summit, voting rights in Ohio, and Tuesday’s primaries.
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, John Dickerson, Dahlia Lithwick, and David Plotz discuss the U.S.–North Korea summit in Singapore, Husted v. A. Philip Randolph at the Supreme Court, and the impact of Trump on Tuesday’s primaries.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Joshua Keating for Slate: “What We Can Learn From the Only Country to Give Up Its Own Nuclear Weapons”
- Donald Trump on Twitter: “The reason great dealmakers do not OPENLY celebrate a deal, especially one that is not complete, is that it shows weakness to the other side.”
- Karen DeYoung for the Washington Post: “Pompeo Calls Questions About Gaps in Trump-Kim Statement ‘Insulting and Ridiculous’ ”
- Dahlia Lithwick for Slate: “SCOTUS’s Decision in Husted Is the Culmination of a Decadeslong Effort to Disenfranchise Voters”
- Josh Voorhees for Slate: “Republicans Went All in for Trump in Tuesday’s Primaries”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Listener Clayton Salem’s chatter: Politicians shrugging off embarrassing videos, such as this one
- Dahlia: The wonderful Rev. William Barber, who was on Amicus this week
- David: He loves the World Cup. Atlas Obscura is hosting a series of events at a private apartment in NYC, which feature rare manuscripts. (Tickets available!)
- John: Video of pitcher Ty Koehn hugging his friend Jack Kocon after striking him out.
