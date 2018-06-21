What Is the Long-Term Impact of Trump’s Cruel Family Separation Policy?

The “Wicked, Even for Trump” Edition
Political Gabfest on family separation, the FBI’s role in the 2016 election, and Harvard’s admission policies.
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, John Dickerson, David Plotz, and Ruth Marcus discuss the future for children separated from their parents at the U.S.–Mexico border, DOJ findings on the FBI and 2016 presidential election, and elite university admissions policies.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Ruth Marcus for the Washington Post: “Trump Is Often Depressing. This Week, He Was Sickening.”
- Elliot Hannon for Slate: “DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Heckled Out of a Mexican Restaurant by Protesters”
- Kate Brannen for Slate: “The Complicated Truths of the DOJ’s Inspector General Report”
- Anemona Hartocollis for the New York Times: “Harvard Rated Asian-American Applicants Lower on Personality Traits, Suit Says”
- Benjamin Wermund for Politico: “Should Harvard Double Its Enrollment?”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
Ruth: “Bob Dole’s Final Mission” and the empathetic endeavors of first ladies and daughters, such as Laura Bush
John: Radiooooo
David: “Atul Gawande Named to Head Cost-Cutting Healthcare Venture from Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase”
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.