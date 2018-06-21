 Children in cages, the FBI’s probe of Clinton, and Harvard’s admission policies, on the Political Gabfest.

What Is the Long-Term Impact of Trump’s Cruel Family Separation Policy?

What Is the Long-Term Impact of Trump’s Cruel Family Separation Policy?

Slate
Political Gabfest
Slate's weekly political roundtable.
June 21 2018 6:25 PM

The “Wicked, Even for Trump” Edition

Political Gabfest on family separation, the FBI’s role in the 2016 election, and Harvard’s admission policies.

President-And-Melania-Trump-Introduce-DHS-Secretary-Nominee-Kirstjen-Nielsen
President Donald Trump announces Kirstjen Nielsen as his nomination for homeland security secretary on Oct. 12 in Washington.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

Listen to Slate’s Political Gabfest via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Advertisement

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, John Dickerson, David Plotz, and Ruth Marcus discuss the future for children separated from their parents at the U.S.–Mexico border, DOJ findings on the FBI and 2016 presidential election, and elite university admissions policies.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Advertisement

Ruth: “Bob Dole’s Final Mission” and the empathetic endeavors of first ladies and daughters, such as Laura Bush

John: Radiooooo

David: “Atul Gawande Named to Head Cost-Cutting Healthcare Venture from Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase

A Slate Plus Special Feature:
The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic

(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment the hosts discuss alternative World Cups. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.

Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.

John Dickerson is a co-anchor of CBS This Morning, co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest, host of the Whistlestop podcast, and author of Whistlestop and On Her Trail.

Ruth Marcus is a columnist for the Washington Post.

David Plotz is the CEO of Atlas Obscura and host of the Slate Political Gabfest.