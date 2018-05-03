Will Trump Sit for an Interview With Special Counsel Robert Mueller?

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the Mueller team’s questions for President Donald Trump and Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ indictments. Then Jason Kander joins them to talk about voting rights and the 2018 elections.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: The uncertain future of the Florida Supreme Court when the bell tolls midnight on Jan. 7, 2019, and three liberal justices are required to retire at age 70 and whether Gov. Rick Scott can select their replacements (since he, too, will be out of office at midnight and a quorum of five justices is required to change the current situation).

John: Walter Camp’s Daily Dozen was a 12-step program to optimize health embraced by the U.S. armed services in the late 1800s and was perhaps a sort of introduction to today’s trendy “7-minute workout.”

David: The Indianapolis Star published a letter written by a female prisoner from Auschwitz to her husband just before she and her youngest child were murdered in the gas chambers. The letter is the only one of its kind and has recently been added to the National Holocaust Museum in Washington.

