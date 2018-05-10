What Is Trump’s Alternative to the Iran Nuclear Deal?

The “Is Every Attorney in New York a Crook?” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about the Iran nuclear deal, Michael Cohen, and Eric Schneiderman’s misdeeds.
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss news of multiple shady payments to Michael Cohen’s business and the downfall of Eric Schneiderman. Max Fisher, writer of the Interpreter at the New York Times, joins the gang to discuss Trump’s announced abandonment of the Iran nuclear deal.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Max Fisher for the New York Times: “How Trump’s Mixed Signals Complicate America’s Role in the World”
- Drew FitzGerald and Jonathan D. Rockoff for the Wall Street Journal: “Novartis and AT&T Bet $1.8 Million on Cohen’s Policy Advice”
- Jon Swaine and Julian Borger for the Guardian: “Trump Set to Benefit as Qatar Buys $6.5M Apartment in New York Tower”
- Peter Hamby for Vanity Fair: “ ‘People Get Subpoenas, Shit Gets Real’: What John Edwards Should Teach the Media About Covering Trump”
- Paul Campos for New York magazine: “Here’s a Theory About That $1.6 Million Payout From a GOP Official to a Playboy Model”
- Glenn Kessler, Salvador Rizzo, and Meg Kelly for the Washington Post: “President Trump Has Made 3,001 False or Misleading Claims so Far”
- Jane Mayer and Ronan Farrow for the New Yorker: “Four Women Accuse New York’s Attorney General of Physical Abuse”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Emily: Joseph Herscher’s “the Cake Server” machine
- John: Reflecting on the sale of David and Peggy Rockefeller’s art collection this week, John found the story of how Claude Monet destroyed 15 of his water-lily paintings. (Also, here’s the link to photos he used for his chatter in St. Louis last week.)
- David: Theory of Bastards by Audrey Schulman
