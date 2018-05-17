How Should the U.S. Respond to Hopelessness in Gaza?

The “Leaks and the Leaky Leakers Who Leaked Them” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about Israeli violence toward Palestinians, White House leaks, and racial bias in marijuana arrests.
To listen to the discussion, use the player below:
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss protests over the moving of the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the rash of White House leaks, and racial bias in marijuana arrests in New York City.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- John Hudson for the Washington Post: “Trump Administration Exclusively Blames Hamas After Israeli Soldiers Kill Dozens of Palestinians”
- Jonathan Swan for Axios: “White House Leakers Leak About Leaking”
- Ronan Farrow for the New Yorker: “Missing Files Motivated the Leak of Michael Cohen’s Financial Records”
- Beth Fertig for WNYC: “Marijuana Arrests Decline in the City, but Racial Disparities Remain High”
- Benjamin Mueller, Robert Gebeloff, and Sahil Chinoy for the New York Times: “Surest Way to Face Marijuana Charges in New York: Be Black or Hispanic”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Emily: The First Step Act, a watered-down version of the proposed bipartisan Sentencing Reform and Corrections Act, is gaining support.
- John: Mario Salcedo has spent the past two decades on cruises, a story John heard about via Daniel Pink’s newsletter.
- David: “An Ice Core Reveals the Economic Health of the Roman Empire”
For this week's Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss Tom Wolfe.
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.