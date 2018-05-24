Why Did the Trump Administration Mention Libya Around North Korea?

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Win McNamee/Getty Images; Inter Korean Press Corp/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the state of U.S.–North Korea relations, Stacey Abrams’ Georgia primary win, and Trump’s call for an investigation of his investigators.

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: The Supreme Court, in Epic Systems Corp. v. Lewis , ruled that it is legal for companies to include individual arbitration clauses in employee contracts and enforce them.



