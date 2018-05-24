Why Did the Trump Administration Mention Libya Around North Korea?

The “Open Hostility” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about relations with North Korea, Stacey Abrams’ primary win, and the House investigation into the FBI.
Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the state of U.S.–North Korea relations, Stacey Abrams’ Georgia primary win, and Trump’s call for an investigation of his investigators.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Raymond Zhong for the New York Times: “In China, Photo of Trade Talks Embodies ‘Young’ Country Passing Aging U.S.”
- Rick Noack for the Washington Post: “How Kim-Trump Tensions Escalated: the More the U.S. Said ‘Libya,’ the Angrier North Korea Got”
- CNN: “President Donald Trump’s Letter to Kim Jong-un Canceling the Summit”
- Adam Serwer for the Atlantic: “There Is Only One Trump Scandal”
- Mark Mazzetti, Ronen Bergman, and David D. Kirkpatrick for the New York Times: “Trump Jr. and Other Aides Met With Gulf Emissary Offering Help to Win Election”
- Matt Apuzzo, Adam Goldman, and Nicholas Fandos for the New York Times: “Code Name Crossfire Hurricane: the Secret Origins of the Trump Investigation”
- Frank Bruni for the New York Times: “Robert Mueller, You’re Starting to Scare Me”
- Dartunorro Clark for NBC: “Plot Twist: Stacey Abrams, Trailblazing Georgia Politician … and Romance Novelist?”
- Emily Bazelon for the New York Times Magazine: “Kamala Harris, a ‘Top Cop’ in the Era of Black Lives Matter”
- Brown Is the New White by Steve Phillips
- The Bechdel Test
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Emily: The Supreme Court, in Epic Systems Corp. v. Lewis, ruled that it is legal for companies to include individual arbitration clauses in employee contracts and enforce them.
- David: The importance of cross-partisan dialogue
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.