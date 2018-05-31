Should President Trump Be Accountable for Deaths in Puerto Rico?

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss #WhereAreTheChildren and new immigration policies, the death toll in Puerto Rico, and Roseanne’s racism.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Ireland ended its ban on abortion via an overwhelming vote. Meanwhile in the U.S., legal challenges to women’s right to abortion continue, such as in Arkansas.



John: Louis Menand for the New Yorker: “Robert F. Kennedy’s Funeral Train, Fifty Years Later”



For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment the hosts discuss whether we should shame public officials for the actions of their ancestors. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.

