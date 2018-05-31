Should President Trump Be Accountable for Deaths in Puerto Rico?

The “Ambien and Racism” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about missing child migrants, Puerto Rico, and Roseanne’s racism.
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss #WhereAreTheChildren and new immigration policies, the death toll in Puerto Rico, and Roseanne’s racism.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Caitlin Dickerson for the New York Times: “Hundreds of Immigrant Children Have Been Taken From Parents at U.S. Border”
- Twitter thread from Josie Duffy Rice
- Nishant Kishore, Domingo Marqués, Ayesha Mahmud, Mathew V. Kiang, Irmary Rodriguez, Arlan Fuller, Peggy Ebner, Cecilia Sorensen, Fabio Racy, Jay Lemery, Leslie Maas, and Jennifer Leaning for the New England Journal of Medicine: “Mortality in Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria”
- Sheri Fink for the New York Times: “Puerto Rico’s Hurricane Maria Death Toll Could Exceed 4,000, New Study Estimates”
- Jamelle Bouie for Slate: “Trump’s Human Toll”
- Conor Friedersdorf for the Atlantic: “The Danger of a Dis\torted View of the Right”
- Ben Mathis-Lilley for Slate: “Trump Will Pardon Right-Wing Intellectual/Clown Dinesh D’Souza for Campaign Finance Fraud Conviction”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
Emily: Ireland ended its ban on abortion via an overwhelming vote. Meanwhile in the U.S., legal challenges to women’s right to abortion continue, such as in Arkansas.
John: Louis Menand for the New Yorker: “Robert F. Kennedy’s Funeral Train, Fifty Years Later”
David: Peter Baker for the New York Times: “When the President Testified: People in the Room Recall Clinton’s 1998 Interrogation” and Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History, by Mike Pesca
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment the hosts discuss whether we should shame public officials for the actions of their ancestors. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.
