Why Are We Still Debating Whether to Regulate Facebook?

The “Farewell, My Blue-Eyed Monster” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about the raid on Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, Paul Ryan’s retirement, and Mark Zuckerberg’s chat with Congress.
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss whether Donald Trump should be panicking about the raid on Michael Cohen’s office, what Paul Ryan’s retirement portends, and Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony before Congress.
- Jonah Goldberg for the National Review: “The President’s Fixer”
- Jim Newell for Slate: “Republicans Shrug Off Trump’s Mueller Rage”
- Gayle King for CBS This Morning: “Paul Ryan Says ‘Nothing Trumps My Family’ ”
- Zeynep Tufekci for the New York Times: “We Already Know How to Protect Ourselves From Facebook”
- Will Oremus for Slate: “I’m Not Familiar With That”
Emily: Judge Stephen Reinhardt, called the “liberal lion,” has died. He wrote his last opinion on pay discrimination.
John: “History,” from XKCD
David: the Netflix series Wild Wild Country
