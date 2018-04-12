Why Are We Still Debating Whether to Regulate Facebook?

REUTERS/Leah Millis

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss whether Donald Trump should be panicking about the raid on Michael Cohen’s office, what Paul Ryan’s retirement portends, and Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony before Congress.

John: “History,” from XKCD



David: the Netflix series Wild Wild Country

