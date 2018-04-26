Can We Fix the Broken Office of the President?

The “Hardest Job in the World” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about Ronny Jackson, Hawaii v. Trump at SCOTUS, and the impossibility of the presidency.
To listen to the discussion, use the player below:
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Ronny Jackson’s will-he-won’t-he Cabinet nomination, arguments before SCOTUS in Hawaii v. Trump, and John’s new piece on the presidency.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Brianna Gurciullo and Tanya Snyder for Politico: “Skepticism Reigns About Putting Trump’s Pilot in Charge of FAA”
- Ben Mathis-Lilley for Slate: “Ronny Jackson Withdraws From VA Nomination Process”
- Adam Liptak for the New York Times: “Supreme Court Arguments on Trump’s Travel Ban: Annotated Excerpts”
- Mark Joseph Stern for Slate: “Just Another Day in Court”
- Nina Totenberg for NPR: “Why Dozens of National Security Experts Have Come Out Against Trump’s Travel Ban”
- John Dickerson for the Atlantic: “The Hardest Job in the World”
- What Got You Here Won’t Get You There: How Successful People Become Even More Successful, by Marshall Goldsmith
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
Emily: Matthew Birkhold for Electric Lit: “Why Do So Many Judges Cite Jane Austen in Legal Decisions”
David: Don Blankenship is running for U.S. Senate in West Virginia while living in Nevada, on parole, and with a long and storied history of misdeeds.
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment the hosts discuss cultural affinities. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.
Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.