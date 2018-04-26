 Ronny Jackson, Muslim travel ban, and the presidency on the Political Gabfest.

Can We Fix the Broken Office of the President?

April 26 2018 6:31 PM

The “Hardest Job in the World” Edition

Listen to Slate’s show about Ronny Jackson, Hawaii v. Trump at SCOTUS, and the impossibility of the presidency.

180426_POLGF_dickerson
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 17: Television journalist John Dickerson enters the 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' taping at the Ed Sullivan Theater on August 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Ronny Jackson’s will-he-won’t-he Cabinet nomination, arguments before SCOTUS in Hawaii v. Trump, and John’s new piece on the presidency.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Matthew Birkhold for Electric Lit: “Why Do So Many Judges Cite Jane Austen in Legal Decisions

John: “Pay Attention: What I Discovered From Sensory Deprivation

David: Don Blankenship is running for U.S. Senate in West Virginia while living in Nevada, on parole, and with a long and storied history of misdeeds.

