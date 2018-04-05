Why Does Scott Pruitt Still Have a Job at the EPA?

The “Caravan of Gabfesters” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about Robert Mueller’s investigation, Trump’s influence on the media, and the effectiveness of Scott Pruitt and other federal leaders.
To listen to the discussion, use the player below:
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Robert Mueller’s investigation, President Donald Trump’s attacks on immigration and Amazon, and corruption at the EPA.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Carol D. Leonnig and Robert Costa for the Washington Post: “Mueller Told Trump’s Attorneys the President Remains Under Investigation but Is Not Currently a Criminal Target”
- Jack Crowe for National Review: “Ann Coulter Blames ‘Lazy Ignoramus’ Trump for Lack of Border-Wall Funding”
- Michael Barbaro for the New York Times’ The Daily: “From Fox to Twitter to the National Guard”
- John Burnett for NPR: “Arrests for Illegal Border Crossing Hit 46-Year Low”
- Coral Davenport and Eric Lipton for the New York Times: “Scott Pruitt Is Carrying Out His E.P.A. Agenda in Secret, Critics Say”
- Ed Henry for Fox News: “Scott Pruitt Pushes Back on Controversies”
- Curated Decay: Heritage Beyond Saving, by Caitlin DeSilvey
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Emily: Reading with Patrick: A Teacher, a Student, and a Life-Changing Friendship, by Michelle Kuo
- John: “After 17 Years, Luxury Hotel Lifts Ban for Man Whose Pepperoni Brought Disaster to His Room”
- David: Sewer won Mundane Madness, just like our Portland audience predicted, and Ancient Trees: Portraits of Time, by Beth Moon
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment the hosts discuss foreign niceties and ask which ones the U.S. could benefit from adopting. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gabfestplus.
Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.