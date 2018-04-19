How Can the Racism of Private Companies Be Addressed?

The “Slimeball” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about Michael Cohen’s woes, James Comey, and racial profiling at Starbucks.
To listen to the discussion, use the player below:
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss fallout from the Michael Cohen raid, James Comey’s world tour, and racism at Starbucks.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Kurt Shillinger for the Washington Post: “Missouri Governor, Still Defiant Amid Calls for His Resignation, Faces New Accusations”
- Brett Samuels for the Hill: “Dershowitz Confronts Hannity: ‘You Should Have Disclosed Your Relationship With Cohen’ ”
- Ty Alper for Slate: “We Must Protect Attorney-Client Confidences”
- Andrew McCarthy for National Review: “The Outrageous Outing of Sean Hannity, Cont’d”
- Benjamin Wittes for Lawfare: “Behind James Comey’s ‘A Higher Loyalty’”
- W. Kamau Bell for CNN: “I Know What It’s Like to Get Kicked Out for Being Black”
- Timothy Naftali for the Atlantic: “Barbara Bush Changed With Her Country”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
Emily: Eric Schneiderman, attorney general of New York, wrote a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo asking for support regarding presidential pardons.
John: Jeff Bezos’ 2018 letter to Amazon shareowners; “Cold Showers Lead to Fewer Sicks Days,” by Alison Beard for the Harvard Business Review
David: Julie Turkewitz for the New York Times: “Ryan Zinke Is Opening Up Public Lands. Just Not at Home.”
For this week's Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss former first lady Barbara Bush's passing.
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.