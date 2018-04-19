 Michael Cohen in court, James Comey on tour, Starbucks arrests, on the Political Gabfest.

How Can the Racism of Private Companies Be Addressed?

How Can the Racism of Private Companies Be Addressed?

Slate
Political Gabfest
Slate's weekly political roundtable.
April 19 2018 7:15 PM

The “Slimeball” Edition

Listen to Slate’s show about Michael Cohen’s woes, James Comey, and racial profiling at Starbucks.

62848e346c5147679f9b191a16cf52ea
Protesters demonstrate outside a Center City Starbucks on April 15, 2018 in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Police arrested two black men in the same Center City Starbucks, which prompted an apology from the company's CEO.

Mark Makela/Getty Images

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss fallout from the Michael Cohen raid, James Comey’s world tour, and racism at Starbucks.

Advertisement

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Eric Schneiderman, attorney general of New York, wrote a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo asking for support regarding presidential pardons.

Advertisement

John: Jeff Bezos’ 2018 letter to Amazon shareowners; “Cold Showers Lead to Fewer Sicks Days,” by Alison Beard for the Harvard Business Review

David: Julie Turkewitz for the New York Times: “Ryan Zinke Is Opening Up Public Lands. Just Not at Home.

A Slate Plus Special Feature:
The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic

(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss former first lady Barbara Bush’s passing. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.

Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.