 Trump tariffs, the Stormy Daniels lawsuit, and sanctuary cities, on the Political Gabfest.

What Difference Will Gary Cohn’s Departure Make to a Ramshackle White House?

March 8 2018 7:03 PM

The “Stormy Weather” Edition

Listen to Slate’s show about Trump’s tariffs, the Stormy Daniels lawsuit, and sanctuary cities.

U.S. President Donald Trump and National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn affirm their support for each other at Camp David on Jan. 6 in Thurmont, Maryland.

Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Trump’s tariffs and fledgling trade war, the Stormy Daniels lawsuit, and the relationships between sanctuary cities and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss a New York Times piece suggesting new parents prefer daughters over sons. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.

