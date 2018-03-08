What Difference Will Gary Cohn’s Departure Make to a Ramshackle White House?

Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Trump’s tariffs and fledgling trade war, the Stormy Daniels lawsuit, and the relationships between sanctuary cities and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

Advertisement



Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Advertisement



David: Invisibilia is back this week! Andrew Romano and Garance Franke-Ruta’s Yahoo News story about aggressive anti-gentrification protests in Los Angeles

A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss a New York Times piece suggesting new parents prefer daughters over sons. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.

Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)