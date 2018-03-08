What Difference Will Gary Cohn’s Departure Make to a Ramshackle White House?

The “Stormy Weather” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about Trump’s tariffs, the Stormy Daniels lawsuit, and sanctuary cities.
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Trump’s tariffs and fledgling trade war, the Stormy Daniels lawsuit, and the relationships between sanctuary cities and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Milan Schreuer for the New York Times: “EU Pledges to Fight Back on Trump Tariffs as Trade War Looms”
- Damian Paletta and Josh Dawsey for the Washington Post: “How the Washington Establishment Is Losing Out to Little-Known Trump Advisers on Trade”
- Jen Kirby for Vox: “Stormy Daniels Is Suing Trump, Claiming the ‘Hush Agreement’ Is Void”
- Seth Abramson, an attorney and professor at the University of New Hampshire, on Twitter: “I’m hearing some strange legal analyses of the Daniels-Trump lawsuit … ”
- Mark Joseph Stern for Slate: “Jeff Sessions’ Outlandish New Lawsuit Against California Is Likely Doomed”
- Cleve R. Wootson Jr. for the Washington Post: “Widespread Panic as Oakland Mayor Warns Sanctuary City of an ICE Sweep”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Emily: Mike Hayes and Kendall Taggart’s BuzzFeed story, “Secret NYPD Files: Officers Can Lie and Brutally Beat People—and Still Keep Their Jobs,” and in Philly, “Behind DA’s List of Suspect Cops: A Controversial Police Discipline System”
- David: Invisibilia is back this week! Andrew Romano and Garance Franke-Ruta’s Yahoo News story about aggressive anti-gentrification protests in Los Angeles
