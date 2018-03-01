Can Jared Kushner Keep His Job at the White House?

The “There Once Was a Union Maid but Not Anymore” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about the NRA boycott, staff changes at the White House, and the future of public unions.
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the changes to gun sales following the Parkland, Florida, shooting, the most recent White House shake-ups, and the future of public unions as Janus v. AFSCME comes before the Supreme Court.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Ross Douthat for the New York Times: “The Rise of Woke Capital”
- Derek Thompson for the Atlantic: “Why Are Corporations Finally Turning Against the NRA?”
- Marwa Eltagouri for the Washington Post: “Democrats Woo Delta After Georgia Republicans Threaten Retribution Over NRA Benefits”
- Philip Rucker and Ashley Parker for the Washington Post: “Trump Aide Hope Hicks to Resign Amid Personal Tumult and Russia Probe”
- Brakkton Booker for NPR: “House Oversight Panel Asks HUD for Documents Amid Accusations of Lavish Spending”
- Adam Liptak for the New York Times: “A Supreme Court Showdown Could Shrink Unions’ Power”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Emily: Rachel Simmons’ Enough As She Is: How to Help Girls Move Beyond the Impossible Standards of Success to Live Healthy, Happy, and Fulfilling Lives and Adam Winkler’s We the Corporations: How American Businesses Won Their Civil Rights
- John: “VA Secretary David Shulkin’s Top PR Aide Asked Congress to Help Get Him Fired”
- David: “ACLU Sues US Over Separation of Mother, Child Seeking Asylum”
