 The NRA boycott, White House staff departures, and public unions at SCOTUS, on the Political Gabfest.

Can Jared Kushner Keep His Job at the White House?

Can Jared Kushner Keep His Job at the White House?

Slate
Political Gabfest
Slate's weekly political roundtable.
March 1 2018 9:16 PM

The “There Once Was a Union Maid but Not Anymore” Edition

Listen to Slate’s show about the NRA boycott, staff changes at the White House, and the future of public unions.

Presidential Advisor Jared Kushner
Presidential adviser Jared Kushner.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock and Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the changes to gun sales following the Parkland, Florida, shooting, the most recent White House shake-ups, and the future of public unions as Janus v. AFSCME comes before the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

A Slate Plus Special Feature:
The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic

(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss the best way to visit a city. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gabfestplus.

Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.