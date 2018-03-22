What Happens to America if Mueller Is Fired?

The “Delete Facebook” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about Robert Mueller’s job security, Cambridge Analytica’s data mining, and whether 2018 is really just a new take on the 1960s.
To listen to the discussion, use the player below:
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and New York Times technology columnist Farhad Manjoo discuss the Mueller investigation, shady dealings between Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, and whether we’re back in the 1960s.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- David D. Kirkpatrick and Mark Mazzetti for the New York Times: “How 2 Gulf Monarchies Sought to Influence the White House”
- Zachary Fryer-Biggs for Vox: “Firing Mueller Won’t Solve Trump’s Legal Problems”
- Conor Friedersdorf for the Atlantic: “The Case for Impeaching Trump if He Fires Robert Mueller”
- Olivia Victoria Gazis for CBS News: “U.S. Election Systems Remain Vulnerable, Russia Undeterred, DHS Secretaries Say”
- Kurt Wagner and Rani Molla for Recode: “Facebook Is Not Getting Any Bigger in the United States”
- The Center for Investigative Reporting’s podcast Reveal: “The Rise of the New German Right”
- Emily Bazelon for the New York Times Magazine: “Why Facebook Is After Your Kids”
- Jim Geraghty for National Review: “It’s Not the 1960s: Group Violence in America Is Hard to Pull Off”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Emily: She is marveling at a trial in Kansas between the state’s secretary of state, Kris Kobach, and the ACLU over whether voters need to provide proof of citizenship, “Trump’s Voter Fraud Commission Is Gone, but Scrutiny Will Continue” and “Judge Harshly Criticizes Kobach During Contempt Hearing”
- Farhad: Seeking to get off the internet, Farhad took up pottery as a hobby—but then he realized YouTube videos are perfect for learning nondigital skills
- David: Thanks to Atlas Obscura’s Mundane Madness, you can “Vote for the Most Wondrous of These Everyday Inventions”
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts answer audience questions. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gabfestplus.
Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.