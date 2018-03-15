 Goodbye to Rex Tillerson, Pennsylvania’s special election, and Betsy DeVos’ leadership, on the Political Gabfest.

What Does a Democratic Win in Pennsylvania Signal for the 2018 Midterms?

What Does a Democratic Win in Pennsylvania Signal for the 2018 Midterms?

Slate
Political Gabfest
Slate's weekly political roundtable.
March 15 2018 6:52 PM

The “Rex Wrecks” Edition

Listen to Slate’s show about Trump’s firing of Rex Tillerson, Pennsylvania’s special election results, and public schools.

180315_POLGF_lambGun

Screengrab from YouTube Conor Lamb Campaign Ad, "Bio"

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, John Dickerson, David Plotz, and Ruth Marcus of the Washington Post discuss the Twitter-firing of Rex Tillerson, the special election results from Pennsylvania, and Betsy DeVos’ bizarre interview on 60 Minutes.

Advertisement

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

David: Robert F. Worth for the New York Times Magazine, “How a Ransom for Royal Falconers Reshaped the Middle East

Advertisement

John: Stephen Hawking was born on the anniversary of Galileo’s death and died on Einstein’s birthday, and Catherine Price’s How to Break Up With Your Phone: The 30-Day Plan to Take Back Your Life

Ruth: Susan Goldberg’s note “For Decades, [National Geographic’s] Coverage Was Racist. To Rise Above Our Past, We Must Acknowledge It” and “These Twins, One Black and One White, Will Make You Rethink Race

A Slate Plus Special Feature:
The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic

(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts honor the life and passing of Stephen Hawking by discussing their personal metaphorical black holes and hopes for time travel. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gabfestplus.

Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.

John Dickerson is a co-anchor of CBS This Morning, co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest, host of the Whistlestop podcast, and author of Whistlestop and On Her Trail.

Ruth Marcus is a columnist for the Washington Post.

David Plotz is the CEO of Atlas Obscura and host of the Slate Political Gabfest.