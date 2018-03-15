What Does a Democratic Win in Pennsylvania Signal for the 2018 Midterms?

Screengrab from YouTube Conor Lamb Campaign Ad, "Bio"

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, John Dickerson, David Plotz, and Ruth Marcus of the Washington Post discuss the Twitter-firing of Rex Tillerson, the special election results from Pennsylvania, and Betsy DeVos’ bizarre interview on 60 Minutes.

Advertisement



Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

David: Robert F. Worth for the New York Times Magazine, “How a Ransom for Royal Falconers Reshaped the Middle East”



Advertisement



A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts honor the life and passing of Stephen Hawking by discussing their personal metaphorical black holes and hopes for time travel. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gabfestplus.

Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)