Would You Like to Be Trump’s Lawyer?

The “Pardon Me” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about the census citizenship question, Trump’s (lack of) legal representation, and gerrymandering.
To listen to the discussion, use the player below:
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, Jamelle Bouie, and Jack Hitt, co-host of Gimlet’s Uncivil, discuss the census citizenship question, Trump’s brewing legal trouble, and gerrymandering.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Danny Vinik and Andrew Restuccia for Politico: “Leading Trump Census Pick Causes Alarm”
- Lisa Friedman for the New York Times: “The E.P.A. Says It Wants Research Transparency. Scientists See an Attack on Science.”
- Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern for Slate: “Defenseless”
- Michael S. Schmidt, Jo Becker, Mark Mazzetti, Maggie Haberman, and Adam Goldman, NYT: “Trump’s Lawyer Raised Prospect of Pardons for Flynn and Manafort”
- Maegan Vazquez and MJ Lee for CNN: “Stormy Daniels Lawyer Seeks to Depose Donald Trump and Michael Cohen”
- Mark Joseph Stern for Slate: “Undecided Court”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
Emily: Brendan Dassey, whose case appeared in Making a Murderer, is petitioning SCOTUS. Also, “D.C. and Maryland Can Pursue Emoluments Lawsuit Against Trump, Judge Says.”
Jack: Magpie Murders, Moriarty, and Foyle’s War, all by Anthony Horowitz
Jamelle: Michael Mann’s movies, especially Collateral and Miami Vice
