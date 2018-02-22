Could Policy Have Prevented the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Mass Shooting?

The “Enough Thoughts and Prayers” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about students protesting gun violence, the indictments of 13 Russian nationals, and Mitt Romney’s Senate run.
To listen to the discussion, use the player below:
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, John Dickerson and David Plotz are joined by Annie Lowrey of the Atlantic to discuss the power of students organizing against gun violence, the Mueller indictments, and Mitt Romney’s newest campaign.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Shelby Webb for the Houston Chronicle: “Houston-Area School District threatens to Suspend Students Who Protest After Florida Shooting”
- Scott Travis for the Sun Sentinel: “Florida School Shooting: How Was Killer Able to Get Around School Security?”
- Jennifer Earl for Fox News: “Free Concealed Carry Classes Offered to Teachers by Ohio Sheriff in Wake of Florida Shooting”
- Thomas Friedman for the New York Times: “Whatever Trump Is Hiding Is Hurting All of Us Now”
- Masha Gessen for the New Yorker: “The Fundamental Uncertainty of Mueller’s Russia Indictments”
- Shane Goldmacher, Josh Dawsey, and Matthew Nussbaum for Politico: “Why Trump Picked Rex Tillerson”
- Annie Lowrey’s forthcoming book, Give People Money: How a Universal Basic Income Would End Poverty, Revolutionize Work, and Remake the World
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
John: Educated, by Tara Westover
David: Planet Earth II
Annie: Elizabeth Swaney’s infamous halfpipe run in Pyeongchang
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.