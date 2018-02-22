 The power of the Parkland survivors, Mueller's indictments, and Romney's Senate hopes, on the Political Gabfest.

Could Policy Have Prevented the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Mass Shooting?

Could Policy Have Prevented the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Mass Shooting?

Slate
Political Gabfest
Slate's weekly political roundtable.
Feb. 22 2018 7:02 PM

The “Enough Thoughts and Prayers” Edition

Listen to Slate’s show about students protesting gun violence, the indictments of 13 Russian nationals, and Mitt Romney’s Senate run.

180222_GABFEST_lieIn
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 19: Demonstrators lie on the ground a 'lie-in' demonstration supporting gun control reform near the White House on February 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. According to a statement from the White House, 'the President is supportive of efforts to improve the Federal background check system.', in the wake of last weeks shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Zach Gibson/Getty Images

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, John Dickerson and David Plotz are joined by Annie Lowrey of the Atlantic to discuss the power of students organizing against gun violence, the Mueller indictments, and Mitt Romney’s newest campaign.

Advertisement

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

John: Educated, by Tara Westover

Advertisement

David: Planet Earth II

Annie: Elizabeth Swaney’s infamous halfpipe run in Pyeongchang

A Slate Plus Special Feature:
The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic

(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment the hosts discuss universal basic income. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.

Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.

John Dickerson is a co-anchor of CBS This Morning, co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest, host of the Whistlestop podcast, and author of Whistlestop and On Her Trail.

Annie Lowrey is a contributing editor for New York magazine. She can be reached at annie.lowrey@gmail.com.

David Plotz is the CEO of Atlas Obscura and host of the Slate Political Gabfest.