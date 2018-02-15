Is Chaos at the White House a Feature or a Bug?

The “Let’s Just Ban Everything” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about the school massacre in Florida, job openings at the White House, and whether it’s the right time to ban porn.
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon and David Plotz are joined by New York Times columnist Ross Douthat to discuss the Parkland, Florida, shooting, job openings at the White House, and whether it’s the right time to ban porn.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Ali Vitali for NBC: “Trump Signs Bill Revoking Obama-Era Gun Checks for People With Mental Illnesses”
- Pew Research Center: “The Demographics of Gun Ownership”
- Russ Choma for Mother Jones: “Trump Veterans Affairs Chief Took His Wife on a Taxpayer-Funded Vacation”
- Rich Gardella, Carol E. Lee, Mike Memoli, and Kristen Welker for NBC: “Scores of Top White House Officials Lack Permanent Security Clearances”
- Ross Douthat for the New York Times: “Let’s Ban Porn”
- American Sociological Review: “Accounting for Women’s Orgasm and Sexual Enjoyment in College Hookups and Relationships”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Emily: Chris Arnold’s story for NPR on the new mission of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
- Ross: Elizabeth Warren gave a surprise speech at the National Congress of American Indians and addressed Trump’s “Pocahontas” digs
- David: Evelyn Baker, a retired Missouri circuit court judge, writes in the Washington Post that “I sentenced a teen to die in prison. I regret it.”
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Izzy Rode.